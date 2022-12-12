AUSTIN — The staff at Sinnemahoning State Park invite the local community to join them on Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 2 p.m. for the park’s annual holiday open house. The park is located at 4843 Park Dr., Austin.
Visitors can view the park’s wildlife center, all decked out in eye-catching holiday decorations, while enjoying a cookie and cocoa by the fire. They may also make holiday ornaments with pinecones and other natural materials while listening to live music in the classroom.
All ages are welcome to join park staff for this relaxing holiday event. Light refreshments will be offered. The park’s gift shop will be open.
Registration is not required for this free seasonal program.
For more information, call the park’s office at 814-647-8401, or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.