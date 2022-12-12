Historical Alley Popper Railroad discussed at Osceola Mills Historical Foundation dinner

OSCEOLA MILLS — The Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation held its annual meeting and dinner at the Elks Country Club in Philipsburg on Dec. 8. About two dozen attendees heard Osceola historian David Caslow provide a Power Point discussion about the old Alley Popper Railroad (1892-1931), a ramshackle type of operation that kept Moshannon Valley citizens amused for several decades as it struggled to carry coal and passengers between Philipsburg, Osceola, Houtzdale, Ramey and Fernwood (almost to Janesville).
“The Alley Popper imprinted itself on people’s minds, and their funny bones, because it always ran on a shoestring,” said Caslow. “But it also served as competition to the mighty Pennsylvania Railroad, offering lower rates on coal shipments, and more passenger service than the Pennsy. It went right down the main streets in Houtzdale and Osceola, popping across alleys and side streets along the way, hence the nickname. The actual name was the Altoona & Philipsburg Connecting Railroad, but the line never reached Altoona, and it underwent so many corporate name changes over the years that it was easier just to call it the Alley Popper.”
Caslow has collected rare Alley Popper photos for years, and presented these in a beautifully-formatted show. Especially prominent were shots from the Osceola area, including two photos of the Alley Popper trestle over the Pennsylvania Railroad near the old Osceola Brickyard.
“The Alley Popper was required by court order to build trestles over no fewer than six Pennsy coal branches,” Caslow said. “This gave it an up-and-down profile much appreciated by local kids, who would sometimes grease the rails leading up to the Brickyard trestle, then hide in the bushes and watch the old steam engines spin their wheels as they tried to get up to the trestle with a train.”
The most famous Alley Popper caper was the staged train wreck near Chester Hill on Sept. 8, 1914, planned by Alley Popper President Charles Rowland. Two ancient locomotives and some unused wooden cars were set in motion facing each other about a mile apart in the field downhill behind the present Assembly of God Church. The engineers jumped as soon as they opened the throttles, and the two trains crashed head-on, with spectacular results.
“Charlie Rowland arranged the whole thing as part of a huge promotion for his run for the U. S. House of Representatives in 1914,” said Caslow. “He sold 10,000 tickets for the event, and made sure to give a short speech about his run for Congress before the crash. It was filmed by the Lubin Film Co. of Philadelphia, then a major movie studio, and can still be seen on-line. Charlie Rowland, incidentally, was elected to Congress in November 1914.”
Beside Caslow’s presentation all else paled, but the OMCHF did manage to present its new officers, and the officers received a large framed copy of the original town plat of Osceola (c. 1857) from Luther Gette of the Friends of Historic Philipsburg.
Anyone interested in area history, and desirous of becoming an OMCHF member, should check the website at OsceolaMillsHistorical.org. The Foundation maintains a museum in the historic Brisbin House in Osceola, where tours may be arranged at any time by calling Caslow at 339-6903.