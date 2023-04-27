The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is providing a start-of-May update for a highway resurfacing project in Centre County. This work will improve the ride quality and extend the life of approximately 23 miles or roadway across eight routes.
On Friday, April 28 and Monday, May 1, the contractor will continue mill and fill patching on Route 4004 (Chestnut Grove Road) between Route 220 and Route 144 in Union and Boggs townships.
On Monday, May 1, crews will begin milling and paving operations on Route 350 between Miller Road in Rush Township and Route 53 in Philipsburg Borough. Due to weather, this work was cancelled for late April and will now run May 1 through May 5.
Each of these work zones will feature flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. PennDOT urges motorists to be alert for changing traffic patterns, exercise caution while traveling through all work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
PennDOT expects work in Centre County to be complete by the end of June. Several Clinton County roads will also see work under this contract, but that work will not start until the 2024 construction season. New Enterprise and Lime Co. of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor for this $2 million job.