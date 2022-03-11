Clearfield Borough Council committees met Thursday night.
The Personnel Committee voted to recommend approval of the following motions,
- Advertise for applications for an equipment operator on the street department.
- Appoint Rick Mattern as an alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board.
- Hire Larry Mack as a part-time, as-needed acting building code officer. Mack recently retired, but there are several ongoing building projects that Mack will complete, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said.
- Appoint Ronece Walters to the planning commission.
The Public Works Committee voted to recommend approval of the following motions,
- Repair the GMC dump truck at an approximate cost of $1,200.
- Send the Ram Vac for evaluations and repairs. The repairs will be paid from the sewer fund.
- Repair the street sweeper at a cost of $2,900 for a vacuum part and $2,800 for repairs to the chassis.
- Approve the Spring Clean up with West Side on the week of March 28 and East Side the week of April 4 with possible extensions due to the weather.
- Apply for grant funding for two dump trucks and street paving.