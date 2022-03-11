Clearfield Borough Council committees met Thursday night.

The Personnel Committee voted to recommend approval of the following motions,

  • Advertise for applications for an equipment operator on the street department.
  • Appoint Rick Mattern as an alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board.
  • Hire Larry Mack as a part-time, as-needed acting building code officer. Mack recently retired, but there are several ongoing building projects that Mack will complete, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said.
  • Appoint Ronece Walters to the planning commission.

The Public Works Committee voted to recommend approval of the following motions,

  • Repair the GMC dump truck at an approximate cost of $1,200.
  • Send the Ram Vac for evaluations and repairs. The repairs will be paid from the sewer fund.
  • Repair the street sweeper at a cost of $2,900 for a vacuum part and $2,800 for repairs to the chassis.
  • Approve the Spring Clean up with West Side on the week of March 28 and East Side the week of April 4 with possible extensions due to the weather.
  • Apply for grant funding for two dump trucks and street paving.

Tags

Trending Food Videos