At Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners, the commissioners voted on the following action items:
- Personnel changes — new hires, Marissa Coble, DC III/tax assessment; separations, Janna Maines, 911 telecommunicator; Jennifer Graham, nurse/jail; and Park Lauffer, corrections officer/jail.
- Approve the lease with Pennmark Management for storage space at the Big Lots Plaza to store election equipment at a cost of $10,030 a year.
- Approve the engagement agreement with Cozen O’Connor of Pittsburgh for legal representation during the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union against the county, which was later dropped. The engagement agreement was at no cost to the county as per the agreement with the Geo Group.