Highlights of the Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center meeting held on Monday night include:
- Executive Director Fred Redden reported the CCCTC will see a 17 percent increase in enrollment this year. “More kids are interested in the trades,” Redden said.
- Redden suggested the JOC seek proposals for a bank to serve as a depository of CCCTC funds. Currently Mid-Penn Bank, formerly Riverview Bank, is the CCCTC’s main depository. He said in the past the CCCTC has received excellent service from the bank, but the bank has changed hands several times recently and some things aren’t getting done. He said the CCCTC asked Mid-Penn to appoint someone to serve as treasurer but have yet to receive a response. Superintendent of Record Gregg Paladina agreed and said oftentimes the mere act of seeking other proposals will spur a bank to act.
The JOC voted to:
- Approve Tanya Danko as long term substitute instructor for the Culinary Arts program effective May 16 for the remainder of the school year at a per diem rate of $194.59 with benefits per board policy.
- Approve the adult and secondary budgets for the 2022-23 school year. The secondary education budget is $4,415,680, and the adult education budget is $1,296,675.
- Retain Baker Tilly Virchow, Krause LLP as auditors.
- Approve the list of 2021-22 graduates.
- Send 38 students and four advisors on a SkillsUSA sponsored field trip to Kennywood Amusement Park in Pittsburg on May 31.
- Approve sending four students and two advisors to the PA State Media and Design Competition on May 23 and 24 in Carlisle, funded by the Digital Media Arts program.
- Approve the National Hardwood Lumber Association to hold classes Monday through Friday in the multi-purpose room from June 6 to July 29.
- Approve holding a Hardwood Manufacturing Camp from June 6-9. Students will learn about all aspects of the lumber industry and will visit active timbering sites, Redden said.
- Approve the Memorandum of Understanding with Lock Haven University regarding the associates of business degree. The university will be giving students credit for classes completed at the CCCTC towards receiving the associates degree, Redden said.