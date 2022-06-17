Clearfield Borough Council voted to approve the following motions at its meeting Thursday night.
- Close Leavy Avenue from South Second Street to Power Avenue on July 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the American Legion St. Marys Legion Ride.
- Provide traffic control on Aug. 6 for the YMCA Community Wellness Run.
- Have Kaza repair the exhaust on the fire department’s squad truck at an approximately cost of $1,500.
- Purchase two automatic electronic defibrillators for $900 a piece.
- Have Jack Downey repair the Ram Vac at a cost of $26,648 to be paid from the sewer fund.
- Purchase an inflammable storage cabinet from U-Line for the borough garage for $1,310.
- Lease a roller for one month to be used for street repairs.
- Approve the revisions to the solid waste management plan.
- Send a police officer to Active Shooter Instructor certification for five days starting Aug. 29 in Monroeville at a cost of $754 plus meals, lodging and travel.
- Increase the pay of Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart by $2,000 for receiving her BCO certification.
- Table the resignations of 1st Ward council member Steve Harmic and 3rd Ward Council Member Lewis Duttry until the July council meeting and advertise for applications for the positions.
- Receive bids for the purchase of a Ford dump truck.
- Have Mockenhaupt perform an actuarial study on the police pension plan for the possible regionalization of the police department with the Lawrence Township Police Department.