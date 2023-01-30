Higgins, Concepcion announce campaign for Centre County Commissioner

BELLEFONTE — Democrats Mark Higgins and Amber Concepcion are seeking election as an incumbent team in this year’s Centre County Commissioner election.
Their focus will continue to be supporting secure and healthy families and businesses throughout the county.
Commissioners Higgins and Concepcion said they will continue defending the rights of citizens to have their votes counted accurately, to provide access to ballot drop boxes in safe and convenient locations throughout the county, and to administer elections that all citizens can participate in confidently.
Higgins has served as commissioner since January 2016.
“I love serving the citizens of Centre County and would humbly ask the citizens of Centre County for the opportunity to continue serving for a third term,” Higgins said. “I have been part of a team that has not increased County Government property taxes for thirteen years. We have continuously visited all thirty-five municipalities in Centre County and will continue to care deeply about the County as a whole.”
Higgins said he is a strong supporter of our Downtowns and small businesses, having personally awarded over $10 million of direct County grants in 2020 and 2021. He has utilized his more than three decades of private sector experience to reduce County Government operating costs by millions of dollars a year while increasing services. Higgins serves on 34 authorities, boards, and commissions at the local, county, regional, state, and national levels. This is more than twice the Pennsylvania Commissioner average.
Concepcion was appointed as Commissioner in December 2022. She served most recently as a member of the State College Area School District Board for 11 years and as president for the last nine years. During her tenure, she helped lead the district to strong financial stability, while replacing failing facilities with new and renovated spaces to meet the long term needs of the community. Under her leadership, the district has prioritized the needs of students first, and continued a tradition of setting high expectations for student growth via supportive and rigorous academic programs. Concepcion brings the same priorities to county government and will work to ensure citizens receive excellent service from the county.
She remarked, “Now, more than ever, county government services are vital to growing our local economies, investing in infrastructure, and serving the needs of families throughout the County.”
She and her husband reside in Patton Township with their three children, and they run a small business that provides web and business development services to clients locally and nationally. She volunteers as a Girl Scout leader to provide outdoor education and leadership skills for local girls.
The municipal primary election will be held on May 16. Candidates can circulate and file nomination petitions starting on Feb. 14.