Local emergency responders were busy on Monday morning after heavy snows caused several crashes in Centre County — but there were only a few minor crashes in Clearfield County.
Clearfield County received about two to three inches of snow between 8 and 10:30 a.m. yesterday, Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines of Accuweather said in a telephone interview.
Kines said it is unusual for this area to receive so much snowfall in such a short period of time.
However, according to Kylie Collins, Quality Assurance with Clearfield County Emergency Services, Clearfield County only experienced a few crashes Monday morning.
She said there were three or four minor incidents with a few minor injuries. But she said fire companies in the county were dispatched to a crash on I-80 in Centre County near mile marker 139.
“Things were actually quieter than we anticipated,” Collins said.
The state Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit on I-80 and I-99 to 45 mph in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties from 9:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. I-80 westbound was also closed between exits 145 and 133 due to multiple crashes.
Kines said more rain is expected today but there could be some icing on the roadways tonight as temperatures could dip below freezing.
He said there could also be some snow this weekend. Kines said it is expected to rain but it is possible some cold air could enter the region and bring snow.
“But right now we are leaning towards rain,” Kines said.