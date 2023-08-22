HAWK RUN — Robert Lee Quick is former United States Marine Corps first class private who was born and raised in Wallaceton. He attended West Branch School District and in July of 1967, Quick enlisted in the Marine Corps.
He was sent overseas to Vietnam on Christmas Day, but on Feb. 7, 1967, 18-year-old Quick paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country, as he fell in combat, saving his fellow Marines from a grenade blast.
Today, Quick’s legacy is being carried on by his family, as well as the newly named Robert Lee Quick Memorial Bridge in Hawk Run, on Powell Street.
On Tuesday, a bridge dedication ceremony was held at the site of the bridge, where state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Clearfield/Cambria, Quick’s family, several family friends and members of the community gathered to watch as the bridge was officially dedicated in his name.
Langerholc gave a heartfelt speech, as did family representative Joe Quick, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District Executive Tom Prestash and Philipsburg American Legion Commander Johna McCormick.
“After this dedication, I hope that not only everyone in attendance today, but every single person that drives across this bridge, can remember the sacrifice that Robert Lee Quick and all other veterans have made to protect our country,” Langerholc said. “As the good book says, ‘there is no greater sacrifice than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends and brothers.’”
After the speeches were given, the ceremony continued with the revealing of the road signs for the bridge, where Quick’s family members gathered and revealed the new signage.