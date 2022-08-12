The Clearfield Borough Council’s Personnel Committee voted to recommend appointing Steve Harmic and Brande Plyler to the open seats on council at Thursday night’s committee meetings.

Both Harmic and Plyler are former council members. Following an executive session to discuss personnel issues, Harmic was recommended to fill the open 1st Ward seat and Plyler the open 3rd Ward seat.

