The Clearfield Borough Council’s Personnel Committee voted to recommend appointing Steve Harmic and Brande Plyler to the open seats on council at Thursday night’s committee meetings.
Both Harmic and Plyler are former council members. Following an executive session to discuss personnel issues, Harmic was recommended to fill the open 1st Ward seat and Plyler the open 3rd Ward seat.
Harmic would fill the seat that he had vacated when he resigned last June. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Harmic said he resigned because he was suffering from some health issues, which prevented him from attending many of the meetings.
“I felt pretty bad about that because I knew that if my chair was empty, the taxpayers aren’t being represented as they should be,” Harmic said.
So he told former President Lewis Duttry that he was stepping aside in fairness to the people of Clearfield.
However, since then he said his health has improved significantly. He said council President Stephanie Tarbay asked him to submit his name as a candidate for his former seat since he is feeling better.
“Seeing how it is still open and I’m feeling good, I would be happy to have my chair back if you would like to have me,” Harmic told council.
Harmic was recommended on a unanimous vote by the Personnel Committee.
Plyler would replace Duttry who also submitted his resignation in June. She was appointed to council in 2020 and resigned in 2021. She was not at Thursday night’s meeting.
The Personnel Committee also recommended her appointment on a unanimous vote.
The full council will vote on both appointments at the next council meeting on Thursday.