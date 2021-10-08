SMITHMILL — Gulich Township Supervisors at their meeting on Thursday set Trick-or-Treat times for local children.
Trick or Treat will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the township. Residents wanting to particpiate should have their porch light on.
In other business, supervisors directed Secretary/Treasurer Andrew M. Popyack to have the 2022 annual municipal budget prepared for the Nov. 4 meeting. Popyack was also instructed to order winter salt.
Popyack informed supervisors that the state allocation of fire relief has been received.
Supervisors also approved a donation to Home Nursing Agency for its services to the area.