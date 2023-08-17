MORRISDALE — KinderCare, a childhood daycare center and early childhood education provider is looking to partner its services with West Branch Area School District.
Brian Gresser, KinderCare Partnership Manager, was in attendance on Tuesday at West Branch’s most recent school board meeting to help provide reasoning as to why the district should take advantages of KinderCare’s services.
“For those of you and your staff with younger children, I think that you’ll find KinderCare to be a great daycare and education outlet for your young children,” Gresser said. “We don’t just do the basics here, we strive to make sure that your child is in good hands and learning while you’re out doing what you have to do.”
KinderCare’s services are focused on providing a safe place for your young children to stay at during the day while also being provided with opportunities to learn and develop educationally within this setting. With KinderCare, the goal is to not just keep your child safe, but to help educate them as well.
“KinderCare in a nation-wide company that has been trusted to watch the children of hundreds of school districts, business and even some professional sports teams,” Gresser explained. ‘We’d be really grateful to be able to supply such a service to your district as well.”
After various discussions about costs and services, Board Vice President Christina Brown asked about the qualifications of those bring brought on to work at KinderCare and what the company does to make sure that the people they employ are fit to watch and education these children.
Gresser responded, “We make sure that all of our employees pass all of the required background checks. Child abuse clearances, background check; you name it.”
“We also do our best to make sure that each of our employees has a background in some type of educational setting, or a degree pertaining to the field,” Gresser continued. “Preferably, we’d like them to have work with children, but overall we do our best to make sure that we only bring on the most qualified staff for your children.”
A decision was not made at this meeting to take advantages of KinderCare’s services and more information will be available after next month’s meeting.