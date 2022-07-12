JOHNSTOWN — The Met-Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund will distribute up to $600,000 in funding throughout the Pennsylvania service territories of the Met-Ed and Penelec energy companies for grant opportunities in two separate priority areas: $300,000 to $500,000 for green building projects and up to $100,000 to support clean energy workforce development programs.
Applications are now open and will be accepted through Aug. 31.
The Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund is managed through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The Metropolitan Edison Company Sustainable Energy Fund is managed by Berks County Community Foundation. The two funds share an advisory committee and are commonly referred to in the singular as the Met-Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund. Since inception, the Met-Ed / Penelec SEF has approved 259 grants totaling $5,861,637; 50 loans totaling $25,043,724; and 3 equity investments totaling $1,600,000.
Through grants and investments, the Metropolitan Edison/Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund promotes:
- the development and use of renewable energy and clean energy technologies;
- energy conservation and efficiency;
- sustainable energy businesses;
- and projects that improve the environment in the companies’ service territories, as defined by their relationship to the companies’ transmission and distribution facilities.
Eligible applicants must be located and/or serve residents within the territories of the Met-Ed and Penelec electric companies in Pennsylvania. Grant funding is prioritized for nonprofit entities, however commercial or industrial organizations may apply. Individuals/residents are not eligible to apply.
View a territory map, find an overview of both grant opportunities, and find links to apply at bccf.org/sustainable-energy-fund.