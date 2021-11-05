GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club will sponsor a walk-through children’s Christmas festival Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1-3 p.m. at the Grampian CenClear Center. All local children and their families are invited to attend the free event.
All activities will be indoors. Masks are required at CenClear Centers and will be provided if needed.
Various stations will be available for children to walk through and choose many different items to take home with them. A large Christmas bag will be provided for each child attending to collect their goodies in.
Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Frosty the Snowman, will be on hand to provide a Christmas treat to each child. Stations include Rudolph’s reindeer treats; holiday crafts; Ty Beanie pet store where children will be able to choose a Ty Beanie pet, compliments of Julie Farwell; a lollipop tree game with prizes; and a free book table. Bagged holiday cookies will be provided, compliments of the local Grampian area churches. All attending children will be able to choose a toy from the free children’s toy table.
All are invited to come and enjoy the holiday event. For more information contact Jim Bennett at 814-277-6841 or email SHYbennett@gmail.com.