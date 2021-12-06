COALPORT — Glendale Education Foundation Vice-President Bill Morrison has announced that the foundation’s “Winter WineFest III” wine-tasting event fundraiser is set for two sessions on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Coalport Fire Hall from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The five wineries that will be there for participants to sample for purchase are Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, Bee Kind Winery, Woody Lodge Winery, Starr Hill Winery and, new for this event, Twisted Vine Winery. n addition, there will be these five other vendors — B&B Cheeses, Cookies by Mary Ann, DeLong Enterprises (wine slushies), Dutch Hill Chocolates, and Tastefully Simple.
Additionally, attendees can purchase an array of food, along with over 65 loaded baskets being raffled off, 50/50 raffles and chances on large prizes — an exciting way to help students at Glendale School District through the foundation, all while enjoying a special Valentine’s weekend. Thanks to donations from a number of GHS alumni, participants will receive complimentary glassware for sampling the various wines.
Patrons must be 21 years of age to enter, and are encouraged to purchase tickets well ahead of time for $15 at any of these ways:
• at any of these local businesses: Leyo’s Supermarket, Josie’s Restaurant, Coalport Pizza King or Pennywrens
• from any of the 11 members of the GEF board of directors
• ordered via email (rsnyder@gsd1.org) for ‘will call’ tickets
• online at PayPal.Me/GSDFoundation, or
• mail a check ($15 per ticket) payable to: Glendale Education Foundation, 1466 Beaver Valley Rd,, Flinton, PA 16640.