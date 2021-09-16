GLEN HOPE — Glen Hope Borough is reaching out to townships requesting help for plowing roads in the 2021-22 winter season.
Bigler Township has assisted the borough for about three years, according to borough Secretary Sharon Hamilton. This year, the township decided not to plow Glen Hope Borough roads.
According to meeting notes, Bigler Township has concerns with their equipment. The township noted that should any equipment require repairs, it would be challenging to have roads plowed prior to 7 a.m.
Glen Hope Borough is taking action to ensure the roads will be plowed come winter.
“We have to seek somebody to plow,” said Hamilton. “We will advertise for bids for plowing if we don’t get another township to plow for us.”
They intend to contact Beccaria and Jordan Townships. These townships are the closest to the borough, Hamilton stated.
If they do not receive assistance, they will seek bids from private companies to plow the roads. The borough, Hamilton noted, does not have equipment for plowing.
In the past, the borough has used private companies to keep the roads clear during winter.