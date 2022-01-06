HOUTZDALE — James B. Glass, District Justice 46-3-04, has released his fourth annual report to inform the public of activities of his Houtzdale office, which in 2021 had 1,766 total offenses filed with gross receipts of $227,327. Total offenses do not include 40 miscellaneous dockets or 69 video arraignments. Of the total offenses, traffic citations led the way with 1,036 cases.
Of the gross receipts collected in 2021, the following disbursements were made: State Department of Revenue, $170,254; Clearfield County, $32,277; Municipalities, $7,047.
Restitution to businesses and private individuals was $1,650.
Server fees for constable services were $8,422.
The 27 municipalities served received the following:
Boroughs: Brisbin Borough, $187; Coalport Borough, $290; Glen Hope Borough, $75; Grampian Borough, $105; Houtzdale Borough, $194; Irvona Borough, $225; Mahaffey Borough, $18; Newburg Borough, $75; Ramey Borough, $40; Westover Borough, $430.
Townships: Beccaria Township, $605; Bell Township, $148; Bigler Township, $1,321; Boggs Township $714; Burnside Township, $619; Chest Township, $36; Ferguson Township, $100; Gulich Township, $367; Knox Township, $178; Penn Township, $235; Woodward Township, $882; Decatur Township, $194 (in accordance with Regional Police Dept.).
Due to violations of the School Compulsory Attendance Act and Use of Tobacco in schools prohibited, Moshannon Valley School District received $9.
Glass stated this money only includes fines for violations of summary offenses and local ordinances that took place within each municipality. If a municipality has a local police department, it includes one-half of the traffic fines.
Traffic violations made by the state police are sent to the Department of Revenue and then are partially refunded to the proper municipality once a year. It should be noted that the District Justice and staff are paid a set salary from either the County of Clearfield or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and do not directly received any money paid to the court. The records are subject to auditing by Clearfield County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the aforementioned political subdivisions. All trials and hearings are open to the public, and the records are available for public inspection.