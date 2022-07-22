Girl Scout Troop 4671 presented the Clearfield Borough Council with its plans for improvements at Upper Witmer Park at Thursday’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council.
The scouts said they would like to install a weather-proof chest where toys and balls can be kept for use by the community and a stepping stool to allow easier access to the Gaga Ball Court.
Inside the chest the scouts are planning to place items like jump roads, balls, frisbees and sandbox toys. They will also install signs encouraging people to place the items back in the chest once they are done with them.
The chest would be placed across the street from the police station so it is visible to security cameras.
The scouts also said they are planning on labeling the items in the chest “Property of Clearfield Borough” to discourage people from stealing the items.
In other business, Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart reminded residents to not leave their trash cans at the curb for days at a time.
She said trash cans can be placed on the curb the night before trash pickup day and they should have them off the curb by the evening.