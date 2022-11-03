DANVILLE — Geisinger is hosting its final Super Saturday flu vaccine event for the year this Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at more than 40 locations across the system’s footprint.
Those who still need a flu shot can easily drive up to one of 22 locations and receive a shot without leaving their vehicle — no appointment needed. At locations without drive-through shots, walk-in shots are available. Flu shots are free.
“The rise in flu cases we’re seeing already — plus COVID-19 and recently R.S.V. in children — is being called a ‘tripledemic’,” said Stanley Martin, M.D., director of Geisinger’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “The only way to protect ourselves, children, the elderly and the immunocompromised is to get vaccinated.”
Super Saturday clinics are for the flu vaccine only, but those interested in getting a COVID-19 shot or booster can schedule with their primary care physician or at a Geisinger Pharmacy via MyGeisinger, the MyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.
Twenty-two Geisinger community medicine clinics will host drive-through events for anyone age three and older, including Geisinger Philipsburg, located at 210 Medical Center Dr.
Walk-in flu shots for patients ages six months and older will also be available at Geisinger Pediatrics Philipsburg.
There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
For more information on fighting flu this season, visit geisinger.org/flu.