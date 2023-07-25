GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club at its recent meeting announced that orders can still be placed for Ultimate Subs/Apple Dumplings. Prices remain the same — hoagies are $9 and apple dumplings are $5.
Members are reminded that all orders and money are due to Sharon by July 31. Delivery will be Tuesday, Aug. 15. Orders can be placed with club members or by calling Sharon at 814-342-0899 or Lanetta at 814-339-6931.
The club takes this opportunity to thank everyone who stopped at its booth during Heritage Days. Raffle winners are:
- #1 –Lottery Tickets –M. Candelaria
- #2 –Adler’s $50 gift certificate –B. Wood
- #3 –Long’s Motor Bus Free Oil Change –D. Shealer
- #4-6 –20 lb. propane tank refill from CMP: R. Jackson, B. Shinafelt, H. Duggan
- # 7 –11 –$10 gift certificate to Hi-Way Pizza: P. Holden, T. Harvey, D. Carpenter, S. Lender and J. Whitehead.
- The 50/50 was won by T. Golding who donated it back to the club.
A special thank you is extended to Adler’s Market, Long’s Motor Bus, CMP and Hi-Way Pizza for their generous donations of gift certificates. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.
The club is available for rentals.
Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rental rates.