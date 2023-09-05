GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their regular meeting on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. with 15 members in attendance.
Mike Sullivan will return on Sept. 29. The sale will begin at 6 p.m.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the kitchen will be open.
A hoagie sale is planned for Oct. 17 with all orders and money due by Sept. 27. Prices remain the same — hoagies are $9 and apple dumplings are $5.
To place an order call Sharon at 814-342-0899 or Lanetta at 814-339-6931 or any club member.
A Coin Show is set for Oct. 29.
All members are reminded that regular monthly meetings will now be held on the last Wednesday of the month.
The next scheduled meeting is Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rental rates.