GEARTHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club members met on on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
There were 11 members in attendance. Minutes from the January meeting were distributed/read. The minutes were approved as written. Monthly expenses were approved for payment.
The rifle shoot continues to be well attended. Several youth shooters, accompanied by adults, were also part of the shoot.
Nominations have started to fill positions in the club. This is a three-month process with the election of officers taking place at the March regular meeting.
The date for the Sock Hop has been set for March 25. Music will be provided by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band. Tickets are $20 and includes all you can eat pizza and wings, salad and desserts.
Tickets can be purchased at Hi-Way Pizza, Adler’s Market or by calling 814-339-6931, 814-342-0899 or 814-592-4793. Tickets are limited.
Irish Mike Sullivan is back with a food sale scheduled for April 28 at 6 p.m.
A corn hole tournament is set for April 29. Contact Jesse at 814-574-1497 for details.
An Ultimate Sub hoagie sale has been scheduled with the delivery date set for May 2.
2023 membership dues are now being accepted. Dues can be paid by making checks payable to Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club and mail to L. Knowles, 123 Knowles Dr., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rental rates.
The next meeting will be March 27 at 7 p.m.