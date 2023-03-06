Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations averaging between 2 and 4 inches in the valleys and to the south of Interstate 80, with locally as much as 6 inches across the higher terrain between Interstate 80 and Route 6 in the Northern Tier counties of Pennsylvania. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will initially be wet with accumulations prior to dusk being highly elevation dependent since temperatures at the onset of snow will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&