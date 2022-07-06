GEARHARTVILLE — The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held its scheduled meeting on June 27 at 7 p.m. with 11 members in attendance.
Trustees reported that the kitchen screen door has been hung and all molding has been finished. Two months ago, the trustees took on the project of changing the old light bulbs in the club room to LED lights. They reported that they have now completed the project.
The club will have a booth at Philipsburg Heritage Days.
An Ultimate Sub and apple dumpling sale is scheduled for September. The next food sale with Mike Sullivan is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at (814) 762-1852 for available dates and new rental rates.
The next meeting is set for July 25 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.