GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held its scheduled meeting on Aug. 30 with 11 members in attendance.
Projects around the club continue to be addressed. Four new toilets have been installed. A tree that has been a concern received approval to be taken down.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the food sale scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 has been canceled.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and new rental rates.
The next meeting is set for Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.