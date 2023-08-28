Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.33 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.39/g while the most expensive was $4.97/g, a difference of $1.58/g. The lowest price in the state was $3.39/g while the highest was $4.97/g, a difference of $1.58/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Aug. 28, 2022: $4.12/g
- Aug. 28, 2021: $3.27/g
- Aug. 28, 2020: $2.52/g
- Aug. 28, 2019: $2.70/g
- Aug. 28, 2018: $3.03/g
- Aug. 28, 2017: $2.54/g
- Aug. 28, 2016: $2.32/g
- Aug. 28, 2015: $2.53/g
- Aug. 28, 2014: $3.44/g
- Aug. 28, 2013: $3.57/g
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD – $3.89/g at Keystone, Park Avenue
- DUBOIS – $3.85/g at Pilot, Rich Highway
- PHILIPSBURG — $3.99/g at Sheetz, N. Front Street
“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”