Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.50/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 83.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.09/g while the most expensive is $4.29/g, a difference of $1.20/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Jan. 17, 2021: $2.67/g
- Jan. 17, 2020: $2.80/g
- Jan. 17, 2019: $2.47/g
- Jan. 17, 2018: $2.81/g
- Jan. 17, 2017: $2.63/g
- Jan. 17, 2016: $2.07/g
- Jan. 17, 2015: $2.32/g
- Jan. 17, 2014: $3.51/g
- Jan. 17, 2013: $3.50/g
- Jan. 17, 2012: $3.46/g
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD — $3.49/g at Keystone, Park Avenue
- DUBOIS — $3.31/g at Kwik Fill, S. Brady Street
- KYLERTOWN — $3.45/g at Ike’s General Store, Rolling Stone Road
- PHILIPSBURG — $3.57/g at Sheetz, N. Front Street
“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines.
“Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”