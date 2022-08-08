Gas Buddy Logo

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.37/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.11/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

