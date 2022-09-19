Gas Buddy Logo - NEW

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 38.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.

