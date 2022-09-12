Gas Buddy Logo - NEW

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 38.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.

