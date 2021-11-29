Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.58/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.05/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.21/g while the most expensive is $4.39/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The lowest price in the state is $3.21/g while the highest is $4.39/g, a difference of $1.18/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:
Nov. 29, 2020: $2.53/g
Nov. 29, 2019: $2.80/g
Nov. 29, 2018: $2.70/g
Nov. 29, 2017: $2.77/g
Nov. 29, 2016: $2.35/g
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
CLEARFIELD — $3.56/g at Sapp Bros. Truck Stop, Clearfield Shawville Highway
DUBOIS — $3.44/g at Sheetz, Blinker Parkway
KYLERTOWN — $3.59/g at Kwik Fill, Rolling Stone Road
PHILIPSBURG — $3.59/g at Sheetz, N. Front Street
“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron. But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”