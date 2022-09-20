David Gallagher of DuBois was announced as the new warden of the Clearfield County Jail.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 10:46 pm
David Gallagher of DuBois was announced as the new warden of the Clearfield County Jail.
The announcement was made at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Gallagher worked in the state correctional system of Virginia, worked in the federal Bureau of Prisons for 12 years before coming to the Clearfield County Jail, Warden David Kessling said.
Kessling said Gallagher has a vast background in the state and federal correction systems.
Kessling said Gallagher is eager to address the ongoing issues they have at the facility.
“I think Clearfield County will be in good hands,” Kessling said.
“I’m excited to serve here,” Gallagher said.
Kessling submitted his resignation effective Sept. 30, and Gallagher will become warden effective Oct. 3. Gallagher’s salary has not yet been set.
Gallagher’s appointment as warden would need to be finalized by the Clearfield County Commissioners; all three serve on the prison board.
Gallagher was hired earlier this month as Deputy Warden of Operations.
This leaves this position open, but Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said one of the other candidates for warden said he would also be willing to serve as deputy warden, but the prison board has not yet contacted him yet on the position.
