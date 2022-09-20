Gallaher named warden
David Gallagher of DuBois was named as new warden of the Clearfield County Jail at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.

 Jeff Corcino

David Gallagher of DuBois was announced as the new warden of the Clearfield County Jail.

The announcement was made at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.

