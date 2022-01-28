Friday Night Live returns to CAST on Feb. 4. Friday Night Live is a monthly open mic available to all. People may perform songs, skits, stand-up comedy, do origami and more, provided it is age appropriate. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos