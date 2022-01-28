...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre and Cambria Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear
a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if
precautions are not taken.
Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
&&