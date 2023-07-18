Clearfield Area Board of School Directors hired a new assistant principal and discussed the possibility of starting a girls wrestling program at its recent board meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Tim Taylor of Clearfield inquired about the status of starting the girls team, and said he is willing to help start a team.
Superintendent Terry Struble said last spring, the district asked female students if they were interested in joining a girls wrestling team, and eight students said they were interested.
Struble said the district consulted with Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which recommended they join with another area school district to form a girls team. Struble said they are currently in discussions with Curwensville Area School District, which is forming its own girls wrestling team for the upcoming school year.
Struble said they are hoping to have something for the school board to act on this summer.
During a special meeting, the board voted to hire Dr. Shaina Franson as assistant elementary principal at a salary of $82,000 per year. Her start date is to be determined. Struble said Franson has 19 years of teaching at the Curwensville Area School District, 15 of which is teaching kindergarten.
“We are excited to welcome her to Clearfield,” Struble said.
Franson said in a statement that she is excited to begin her new post.
“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to join the incredible staff at Clearfield Area Elementary School. I am eagerly anticipating the exciting possibilities that lie ahead as I join the outstanding administrative team on their mission to build upon the foundation of excellence that Clearfield has built,” Franson said.
“The future of Clearfield Area Elementary is bright and I’m excited to embark on this journey as their newest assistant principal.”
The school board also voted to hire Pamela Bizzari as Stepping Stones teacher at Clearfield Area Elementary School pending completion of paperwork; and Aaron McCracken as technology assistant at CAES at a salary of $27,500.