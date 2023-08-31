SMITHMILL — Frailey’s Greenhouse and Garden Center will host its 8th Fall Festival next weekend, and the staff at the greenhouse is feeling as prepared as ever for the upcoming event.
Dale Frailey, the owner of the greenhouse, is feeling excited for the large festival, provided the weather stays cooperative.
“We’re really eager for this festival to arrive,” Frailey said. “We’ve been working hard all summer long to organize and find vendors for this event and now that we’re about a week out, things are looking really good. If the weather stays as nice as it looks like it’s going to be, we’re all going to be in for a good time.”
The celebration is going to be entirely fall-themed with activities taking place at the greenhouse at 528 Ginter Morann Highway in Smithmill. Activities are primarily fall-themed. Alongside these activities, most of the craft vendors at the event will also be selling fall-themed goods.
Frailey’s has secured over 100 vendors for the event and according to Frailey himself, there is going to be a very wide selection of goods there.
“We’ve got well over 100 vendors for the event this year and I think we’re going to cap it off there,” Frailey explained. “The only reason we’re stopping there is because if we had any more, I don’t think we’d be able to fit them all. But we do have a lot of variety of this year with our vendors — hot food, bakeries, arts and crafts, woodworking and just a huge selection of things for people to come and enjoy.”
“We’re also going to have some stuff related to our new Uncle D’s winery that we’ve recently opened up. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re excited for it all,” he continued.
There will also be live music playing throughout the day at the Fall Festival, with a number of local bands providing entertainment.
The festival is going to be held from the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.