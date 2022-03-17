A former auto parts store employee accused of felony theft waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Joseph Willard Schaffer, 38, of Brockway is charged with theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree; and retail theft — felony of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 8, state police were notified by officials from NAPA Auto Parts in Decatur Township that a former employee, Schaffer, had falsified approximately $2,876 in returns by placing them on his personal credit card.
Store officials provided state troopers with 11 invoices from Jan. 11 to Feb. 7 for returns that went to Schaffer’s personal Master Card.
Troopers also obtained surveillance video footage from four of the transactions that occurred. The footage shows Schaffer completing the transactions while not receiving any products from customers.
Cameras in the rear of the store shows Schaffer placing items he removed from the store’s inventory and placing them in the returns area.
State police interviewed Schaffer at the store on Feb. 8. He admitted to portions of the crime saying he told people he would charge the returns to his account once they returned the items.
Schaffer is free on $10,000 monetary bail. He was represented by Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling presided over the proceedings.