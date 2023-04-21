Plans are progressing to turn the former Brody’s/Home Furnishings store at 24 N. 2nd Street into a “pocket park,” Executive Director Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County said at Thursday night’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council.
Kovalick said the building has become blighted and would cost in excess of $1 million to repair; therefore the redevelopment authority has purchased the property and is going to have it demolished and turn it into a parklet — or pocket park.
She said the parklet would be predominantly concrete with some grass and greenery. She said they would also like to have electrical outlets installed for use by food trucks and other vendors.
The Progress asked Kovalick with buildings on either side, if the pocket park would get any sunlight. She replied that it would have some sunshine but it wouldn’t be a large amount, hence the park being largely concrete.
She said she looked into having it turned into a parking lot, but the property is too small.
Demolition is complicated because the building shares a wall with Jim’s Sports Center, and Jim’s Sports Center owns a loading dock.
Kovalick said they finally have an engineer who is willing to take on the project. She hopes to have the bid specifications for the demolition completed by mid-May and hopes to have the building demolished this summer.
She said the redevelopment authority has taken on the project because one of its main goals is to cut down on blight in the county.
If the public has any questions they can call Kovalick at 814-765-5149.