OSCEOLA MILLS — The 101st Annual Firemen’s Fair here came to a close this past weekend and with it came a great round of festivities and memories.
Throughout the week, the celebration included some key highlights such as the car show, the grand parade and seven days filled with food, friends and fireworks.
On Saturday night, as the fair was entering its final minutes, there was one final thing to be done, with that being the announcing of the winners of the yearly raffle — with this year’s grand prize being $10,000.
There were eight total prizes to be won, with some of the other notable prizes being a 36-inch Blackstone Griddle, Keurig Brewer and 43-inch flatscreen television.
The winners of the eight prizes are named as followed:
- 1st place $10,000 prize — Raymond Helsel
- 2nd place 36-inch Blackstone Griddle — Nathan Harris
- 3rd place bistro set — Lon Kieth
- 4th place Bissel Powerforce Sweeper — Linda Burns
- 5th place Little Giant ladder — Andrea Dubensky
- 6th place Keurig 12-cup Brewer — Bruce Thomas
- 7th place Craftsman Combo Kit — Walter Concel
- 8th place 43-inch flatscreen television — Stephanie Beres
The winners will be notified and the prizes will be given to them at their earliest convenience.
Another Firemen’s Fair staple is the Chinese auction. Along with the winners of the raffle, the winner of the auction are also announced on the closing night of the fair, with numerous prizes to be won.
The winners of the prizes in the Chinese auction are as follows:
- Ashley Houtz — $125 Angels Tattoo gift card
- Peg Reams — Touchstone jewelry basket
- Cheryl Walstrom — Photocase and a Joey’s gift card
- Justin Bryant — two day passes to Delgrosso’s Amusement Park
- Samantha Bainey — a video game console and two large pizza vouchers for Brothers Pizza
- Sara Reardon — Bonnie’s Greenhouse gift card
- Bill Whalen — Lamp and crystal dishes
- Anna Butler — CNB gift basket
- Jaden Friend — $50
- Jenn Sharpless — picnic cooler
- April Grundusky — $50 Amazon gift card
- Jani Hayward — Ashton Fox photography pack
- Mark Rice — $25 Vaux gift card and a backpack
- Tessa Mosley — Color gift basket
- Mark Rice — Four Altoona Curve tickets
- Tate Rice — Book gift basket
- Paul Haywood — Nintendo Switch and a blanket
- Steven Bainey — Halloween gift basket
- Barb Nearhood — Chris’s Cut and Curl gift card
- Karen Rowles — two bed pillows and a spa box
- Brady Crain — Carmella’s soy candles
- Anne Eirich — Clock set
- Andy Summerson — Wine gift basket
- Megan Bush — Wrapping paper gift basket
- Gina Shaw — $100 Osceola Hotel gift card
- Liz Lockett — Twisted wine and Get Poked combo gift
- Alexis Knepp — $100 Thunder Tattoo gift card
- Bev Lidgett — Kids gift basket
- Chris Williams — Toddler gift basket
- Linda Albright — Kids water gift basket
- Gene Siegle — Books and games gift basket
- Gina Shaw — Child gift basket
- Traci Herr — Transformer gift basket
- Bonnie Friday — Youth gift basket
- Brandy Pannebaker — Iron Man and Lia’s gift card
- Lindsey Niebawer — Gift basket and $20 Brother Pizza gift card
- Bill Whalen — Star Wars gift
- Ernie Snyder — Medium men’s basket
- Maria Cindelausa —Pabst cooler
- Rose Knepp — Night and Day Spa gift card
- Elaine Adams — Wine container and a $20 Sarina’s gift card
- Amy Rice — Cars themed light chair
- John Eyerly — Moshannon Valley shirt and hat
- Macy Bloom — Sign and 15 percent Wolfrun card.
- Lorraine Bawman — Lunch tote and $25 Adler’s gift card
- Ashley Collins — Salty brand shirt and stickers
- Jacob Millinder — Salty brand shirt and mug
- Kara Bryan — Cart and car kit
- Amy Gunsallus — Yuengling cooler and glasses
- Mike Maines — Grice’s gift shop set #3
- Tony Maruschak — Grice’s gift shop set #1
- Sarah Bainey — Shine kit and $25 Weis Markets gift card
- Lynette Bauman — DOT helmet and $20 Belding and Mill gift card
- Jordan Vogel — Speaker
- Lynne Gilham — Tupperwear set and Adler’s gift card
- Mike Burns — Childs box
- Desire Albright — Tiki game and $25 mountain attire
- Misty Dixon — Cat blanket and $40 Nails by Nikki gift card
- Brandy Pannebaker — $50 amazon gift card and gift basket
- Mike Ray — Socket set and Carns Equipment merchandise
- Sherry Smith — Bright Eyes by Mallow gift card
- Jaylen James — Rothrock’s Clothing gift card
- Ambna Leonick —Angel’s Tattoo gift card
- Richele Wisor — Two Slug Fest tickets
- Maddie Barnes — Dunkin Donuts gift basket
- Karen Dixon — Century Floral merchandise
The winners of the prizes will receive them as soon as possible.