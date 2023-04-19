Firefighters responded to Novey Recycling at 1661 Martin Street Ext. on Tuesday for a scrap metal pile that had caught fire.
Fire crews responded to the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. and were on scene for approximately three hours.
Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Company No. 1’s social media states the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported, according to Lawrence Township Supervisor Randy Powell. Assisting Lawrence Township firefighters were volunteers from Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept., Hyde Vol. Fire Co., Glen Richey Vol. Fire Co., and Rescue Hose and Ladder Vol. Fire Co. of Curwensville, according to the Clearfield County Emergency Management Agency.
Sykesville Fire Company Squad 8 also transferred to Lawrence Township to cover priority calls during the fire.