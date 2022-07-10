Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the former Clearfield Glass building along Turnpike Avenue in Lawrence Township at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to officials at Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1.
Volunteers from Clearfield Borough Vol. Fire Co., Hyde Vol. Fire Co., Rescue Hose and Ladder of Curwensville and Penfield Vol. Fire Co. also responded to the scene.
The fire was extinguished without issue. The blaze remains under investigation and no further information was available at press time.