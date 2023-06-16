A $36,000 shortfall in downpayment funds halted Clearfield Borough’s purchase of a new fire truck.
At its May 20 meeting, Council voted to approve moving forward with the purchase of a 2015 Pearce fire truck with a 105-foot ladder and a pumper at a cost of roughly $750,000.
During the public comment portion of Thursday evening’s meeting, Rick Mattern of the fire department asked why the purchase didn’t go through and said the Pearce fire truck has since been sold to another fire department.
Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said the purchase didn’t occur only due to money.
To purchase the truck the borough needed to pay a 25 percent downpayment — which is $187,000. And the borough was roughly $36,000 short because the it only has about $150,000 in its capital account.
Bell added that the new truck was too tall to fit through the garage door of the borough’s fire station, and the structure would need to had to be renovated. The borough hasn’t yet received cost estimates on that yet.
Additionally on Thursday, council voted to sell its Spartan fire engine to Command Fire Apparatus of Lancaster at a $180,000 price tag.
These funds are being put towards the purchase of a new ladder truck, which would give the borough about $330,000.
Bell said the state also has a program where the borough could get a loan from the state to purchase a fire truck at 2 percent interest. The maximum they can borrow from the state under this program is $280,875.
The borough is also looking to sell its American LaFrance aerial fire truck to help pay for a new ladder truck.
In May, it was estimated the borough would receive roughly $350,000 combined for the sale of the aerial truck and the Spartan fire engine.
If the borough is able to sell the aerial truck for $170,000, and if it receives a $280,875 loan from the state, it would give the borough roughly $780,875 for the purchase of a new ladder truck without using a private bank loan.