Debra Finkbeiner is out as Lawrence Township code enforcement/zoning officer and the supervisors voted to advertise for her replacement at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Supervisors.
Supervisors approved her separation from employment at Tuesday’s meeting but did not clarify whether Finkbeiner resigned from her post or was terminated by the township.
Supervisors voted to appoint Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner as the assistant zoning officer and the three supervisors voted to appoint themselves as assistant code enforcement officers until the township finds a replacement for Finkbeiner’s post.
Shaffner and the supervisors will not be paid for these additional duties, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
These appointments were made so there is someone to sign the zoning permits and the code violations until a replacement for Finkbeiner is found, Ruffner said.
Once those votes were taken, supervisors were about to adjourn into an executive session to discuss personnel issues when The Progress asked what happened to Finkbeiner. Ruffner said she is no longer employed with the township. Supervisor Randy Powell said they couldn’t say more than that because it is a personnel issue.
Supervisors were then asked if Finkbeiner’s separation had been voted on at a public meeting, and Ruffner said it wasn’t. The supervisors then voted 3-0 to approve Finkbeiner’s separation as the townships zoning officer and code officer effective March 17.
A representative of a local radio station then asked supervisors if they had voted to approve advertising for her replacement. Powell said they hadn’t but they have already begun advertising for the position.
Shaffner then recommended the supervisors approve advertising for a full-time code/zoning officer retroactively to March 17, which was done with a 3-0 vote.
Finkbeiner was hired as code/zoning enforcement officer on Dec. 5, 2013.
In other business:
- Terry Morgan of the Lawrence Township Fire Police said they are considering having each of the township’s three fire companies have their own fire police instead of having one organization for the entire township. Powell said they would have to look into the matter further.
- Supervisors reappointed Kevin Wisor to the Recreation and Park Board with a term to end on March 18, 2027.
- Police Chief Douglas Clark announced that Nathan Lash was named Officer of the Month for March.
- Roadmaster Ron Woodling announced that on April 23, Hemlock Hollow Road from Evans Road to Ed Bloom Road will be closed or a stream cleanup.