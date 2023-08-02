PHILIPSBURG — The fifth annual “Keno Beezer” Wiffleball Classic is going to be returning to the Philipsburg Elks on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Each team is comprised of three adult members and registration is $75 per team. Teams can register for the tournament by contacting Brian Pelka at his number 814-3422108 or through his email at bpelka@pomounties.org.
All of the proceeds raised from the tournament will be donated to the Philipsburg-Osceola Education Foundation. The foundation’s main goals are to use their funding to help enhance educational experiences for students of all levels at Philipsburg-Osceola School District.
The tournament itself is a double-elimination tournament with a consolation bracket. Present at the tournament will be food and drink as well.
A silent auction featuring autographed sports memorabilia will be held at the event as well.
Returning to the tournament will be four-time Wiffleball Classic champions, Team Slabtown.