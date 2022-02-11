Carla Orndorf of Clearfield has filed a lawsuit in the federal court against Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township and several of its police officers.
At Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, council held an executive session to discuss litigation.
After the meeting, borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III informed the media of the lawsuit.
Orndorf filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Pennsylvania Western District located in Pittsburgh on Jan. 29 and names Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department, Corp. Shawn Fye of the Clearfield Borough Police Department and former Clearfield Borough Police Officer Austin Miller, and their employers, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township, said Bell.
The Progress was not able to obtain a copy of the lawsuit prior to press time, but Orndorf was involved in an incident involving the two police departments in February of 2020.
According to court documents, on Feb. 23, 2020, Miller and Fye were dispatched to a residence on Nichols Street for a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival police reported they saw a male and a female arguing on the porch. When police approached, the male entered the residence.
Orndorf then approached the police officers and said everything was okay and the male just needed to calm down. She also said the altercation was not physical.
The police said they still needed to talk to him, so Orndorf entered the residence but returned and said the male had left through the back door.
The police ran the male’s information through the police database and learned he had warrants out for his arrest.
Police searched the area for the male with no success.
Police returned to Orndorf’s residence and informed her of the warrants. Police told her that if she was hiding him, she would be arrested too.
Lawrence Township police were called for backup because of the warrants and there was a report that the male was intoxicated.
Police waited outside of Orndorf’s residence and through a window saw the male in the rear of the residence with Orndorf.
Officers went to the front door and again spoke with Orndorf. She told them that the male might have left again through the back door and didn’t know if he was there. Orndorf then went back inside and locked the door.
Police could see Orndorf talking to the male inside the residence and went back to the front door again and asked if they could enter.
Orndorf only opened the door a crack and refused to let them in. The police then pushed the door open and found the male and arrested him.
In the male’s pocket, police found suspected marijuana papers. The male was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, and Orndorf was charged with hindering apprehension.
Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield represented Orndorf and filed a motion to have the charges dismissed.
During the omnibus pre-trial hearing on Shaw’s motion, police officers testified that they were not positive what the warrant was for because they didn’t actually see the warrant but believed it was for a misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence.
However, as it turned out, the warrants were only for failure to pay fines and costs.
At the earlier preliminary hearing, an officer testified that they would not have pursued the male if it weren’t for the warrants.
In July 2021, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman ruled the warrantless search of the home was “unreasonable and invalid” because there was not a concern for safety, police had ample time to get a warrant and the failure to pay fines and costs is not a grave enough offense to allow for a warrantless search of a residence. The charges against Orndorf and the male were dismissed.