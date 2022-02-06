A father and his 9-year-old son were rescued from the ice Friday night at Curwensville Lake.
Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder, the Joint Water Rescue Task Force for the fire company with the Sandy Township Fire Company, and Curwensville EMS responded to Curwensville Lake at approximately 6:32 p.m. Friday for an adult male and his 9-year old son who were trapped on the ice, according to Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Smith.
The two were ice fishing when the water level in the lake increased, causing the ice to separate from the shore.
“It trapped them on out on the ice,” Smith said.
Smith said the water level continued to rise and had increased about a foot for the one hour emergency responders were on scene.
Previously, the adult male attempted to cross the water, but returned to the ice when the water level reached his waist.
Emergency responders deployed a swimmer who secured a ladder to a solid portion of the ice and the parking lot and the two trapped individuals were able to walk across the ladder to safety, Smith said.
Both patients were examined by Curwensville EMS but both were OK and no one was transported to the hospital, Smith said.
Smith said emergency crews returned to the station at 7:26 p.m.