Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, A Division of Mature Resources in cooperation with the PA Department of Agriculture still have Farmers Market Vouchers available to anyone who has not received them this year and meet the age and income guidelines.
This program provides older citizens of Pennsylvania with five $10 vouchers to purchase produce grown by Pennsylvania farmers and approved by the state Dept. of Agriculture.
A limited number of vouchers are still available to Clearfield County residents who are at least 60 years of age by Dec. 31 and meet the income guideline for 2023 and are not living in nursing home facilities, convents, and residential facilities where meals are served.
The income limit is $26,973 for a single person, two people –$36,482, three people $45,991. Income means before deductions such as income tax, Social Security deductions, welfare payments or any source of income.
To register to get five $10 vouchers that you can use at farmers markets in Pennsylvania call 814-765-2691 and leave a message to receive an application to fill out and return by mail to receive the vouchers.
Vouchers must be used by Nov. 30.