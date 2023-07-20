MORRISDALE — Morris Township Supervisors are looking into bringing fresh produce to the community via a farmer’s market.
“I think something that we’d really like to start here is a farmer’s market,” said Supervisor Josiah Jones. “It’d bring the community a little bit closer and would provide a good opportunity to those in our municipality to have access to fresh produce every weekend.”
The suggested farmer’s market would take place every Saturday at the Allport playground and recreation area from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jones is looking to start this market as soon as he can.
“What we’d do to start is get these vendors in for free at first just to get this off the ground, have them sign our liability forms and then press this on week after week.” Jones stated. “I’d really like to get this started as soon as possible. Maybe not the weekend of the 22nd, but the following weekend (July 30.)”
The farmer’s market will run every weekend, barring special circumstances, and will continue through October.
Jones’ idea received welcome feedback from the public and fellow Supervisor Emerson Reams shared his support of the idea.
“I think this is a fantastic thing to get started here,” Reams said. “A lot of the other municipalities have one on the weekends and I think it’d be neat to have our own.”
The motion to make the farmer’s market official passed unanimously and Jones hopes the farmers market will be open for business as soon as July 30.