HARRISBURG — During Penn State’s Ag Progress days on Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding honored Charlotte E. Sunday, whose Lenhartsville, Berks County farm reached the Bicentennial Farm milestone, having been in her family since 1822. Redding also honored 17 families whose farms earned Century Farm status for being in the same family for 100 years.

Families from Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Centre, Columbia, Erie, Fulton, Jefferson, Juniata, Northumberland, Perry, Somerset, and York counties have earned the designation for their commitment to feeding Pennsylvania and sustaining our economy.

