HARRISBURG — During Penn State’s Ag Progress days on Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding honored Charlotte E. Sunday, whose Lenhartsville, Berks County farm reached the Bicentennial Farm milestone, having been in her family since 1822. Redding also honored 17 families whose farms earned Century Farm status for being in the same family for 100 years.
Families from Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Centre, Columbia, Erie, Fulton, Jefferson, Juniata, Northumberland, Perry, Somerset, and York counties have earned the designation for their commitment to feeding Pennsylvania and sustaining our economy.
Farms receive a sign they can post on their property noting the designation.
A family member must live on the farm on a permanent basis. The farm must consist of at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $1,000 annually from the sale of farm products.
Following is a list of Century and Bicentennial Farms in the region that were honored:
Thomas D. and Laura J. Gardner’s 127-acre Bellefonte farm was originally purchased in 1913 by the current owner’s great, great grandfather, John Hutchinson Lutz. Lutz passed the farm down through the family line to owners including David Lamb, the founder of Bellefonte.
Ronald and Candace Wasson’s State College farm was purchased by Ronald’s great grandparents in 1922 for $82. The Wassons have farmed 46.85 of the original 219.19 acres since they purchased them in 1997.
Dylan and Emily Dilulio’s Reynoldsville farm was passed down by her great, great, great, great grandfather, Alexander Bollinger, who bought 153 acres for $2.50 an acre in 1850. The couple grows hay on 43.7 acres.