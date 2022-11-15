Medical bills have costs running higher than budgeted at the Clearfield County Jail, Clearfield County Controller Robert Edwards reported at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Edwards said overall, the prison’s expenses are about $50,000 higher for the year than what was budgeted, much of which is due to higher medical expenses for inmates.
Earlier this year, the state flagged the jail during its audit for having inadequate medical services at the jail. The county had provided medical services in-house using its own staff and in response to the state audit in July, commissioners hired a third party firm PrimCare Medical to provide medical services at a cost of $26,400 per month.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the commissioners prepared the 2022 budget, and they did not anticipate having to hire a third party firm to provide medical services, so it isn’t surprising that costs are higher than what was budgeted.
Now that they know what these costs are, commissioners will be able to budget for it next year.
Also, several months ago, the jail started providing Medically Assisted (drug) Treatment (MAT) to qualified inmates. Federal court rulings require the correctional facilities to provide MAT to inmates who are on a MAT program at the time of their incarceration.
The jail had been providing it MAT inmates Sublocade, but the jail has switched to using Suboxone strips to save on costs, Glass said.
The county is currently considering proposals from firms to provide drug treatment at the jail, but the prison board tabled discussion on it yesterday because President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers were absent. No one yet has been appointed to the open commissioner’s position.