The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that roadwork near DuBois created travel delays on May 25 that will continue until today, May 26.
Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance crews are performing crack sealing work along the Oklahoma-Salem Road (Route 4011) between Maple Avenue in DuBois and Route 219 (Carson Hill Road) in Salem. Flaggers are enforcing an alternating traffic pattern and delays could be lengthy. This work is scheduled to occur between 7 a.m.. and 9 p.m. both days. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.